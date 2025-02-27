BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 40% – What’s Next?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) were up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 174,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 114,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

