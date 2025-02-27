Build Bond Innovation ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BFIX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Get Build Bond Innovation ETF alerts:

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.