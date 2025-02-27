Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $844.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

