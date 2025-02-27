Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 3,119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

