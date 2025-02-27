Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $610.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.