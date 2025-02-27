Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,422,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,356,000 after buying an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

