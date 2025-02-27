Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.07), with a volume of 460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.71).
Caffyns Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.38.
Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caffyns had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.
Caffyns Announces Dividend
About Caffyns
Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.
