Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $89.05 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.