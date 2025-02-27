Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.01% of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

