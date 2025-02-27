Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance
CM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6912 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.