Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

CM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6912 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

