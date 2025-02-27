Carlson Capital L.P. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

