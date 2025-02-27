Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

