Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 2,535,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,553,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
Celsius Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.54.
About Celsius Resources
The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.
