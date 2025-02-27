Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,000 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

