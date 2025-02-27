Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glencore plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,427,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,841,000 after buying an additional 21,510,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

