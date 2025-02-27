Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 99 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 2,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $738.52 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.74 and a 200-day moving average of $715.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

