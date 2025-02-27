CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,506. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.