Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

