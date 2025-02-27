Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Zacks reports. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Civeo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Civeo Trading Down 18.4 %
Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 503,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,386. Civeo has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.00.
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
