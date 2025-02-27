Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Zacks reports. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Civeo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Civeo Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 503,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,386. Civeo has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

