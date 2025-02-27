Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 28745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

About Coca-Cola HBC

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.