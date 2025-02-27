Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

