Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $618.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.42 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.