Convergence Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Convergence Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

