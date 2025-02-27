Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

