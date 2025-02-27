Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,031.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $979.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $935.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

