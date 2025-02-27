Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 41.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.57.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $290.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $935.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.