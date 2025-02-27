CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 495,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,338,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after purchasing an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

