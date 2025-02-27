Croda International (LON:CRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Croda International Price Performance

CRDA stock traded down GBX 66.93 ($0.85) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,244.07 ($41.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,269.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,615.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,124 ($64.98).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.09) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,436.27). Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 575 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,486 ($44.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,044.50 ($25,421.05). Insiders have acquired 985 shares of company stock worth $3,332,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Featured Articles

