Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -345.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.