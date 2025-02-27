Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.