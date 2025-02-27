Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $160.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

