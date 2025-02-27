Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

