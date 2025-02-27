Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CURB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 527,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,972. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

