Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:CURB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 527,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,972. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
