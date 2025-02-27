Daniel F. Weir Sells 10,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,005.51. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 178,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,402. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,280,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,324,000 after buying an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,304,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 931,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

