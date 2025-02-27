Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Critical Contrast

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.01% 50.12% 9.30% FAT Brands -24.53% N/A -10.26%

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Darden Restaurants pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $11.58 billion 1.96 $1.03 billion $8.73 22.22 FAT Brands $606.01 million 0.10 -$90.11 million ($9.22) -0.37

This table compares Darden Restaurants and FAT Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Darden Restaurants and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 1 7 17 0 2.64 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $192.52, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.