Denali Advisors LLC Sells 394,527 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394,527 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Titan International by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

