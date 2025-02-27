Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,911. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Baird R W upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

