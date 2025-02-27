Derwent London (LON:DLN) Announces Earnings Results

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%.

Derwent London Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DLN stock traded down GBX 66 ($0.84) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,869 ($23.70). 577,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,932.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823 ($23.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,530 ($32.09). The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.