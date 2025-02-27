Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.01 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 1159407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.36.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 129.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $9,012,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.