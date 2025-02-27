Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Issues Earnings Results

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 142,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRON. TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In related news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $87,873.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,491.90. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,001. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.