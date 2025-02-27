Docebo (DCBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

