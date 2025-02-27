Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.77.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.