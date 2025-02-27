dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Posts Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 3.3 %

DOTD stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 80 ($1.01). 812,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.93. The company has a market capitalization of £244.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

