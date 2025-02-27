Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dycom Industries also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

NYSE:DY opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

