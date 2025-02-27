E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 650929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

E2open Parent Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $784.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

