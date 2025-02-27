Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,938,000 after acquiring an additional 316,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

ETN stock opened at $297.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

