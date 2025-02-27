Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

