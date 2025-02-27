Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.910-1.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

