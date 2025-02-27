Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR) Insider Acquires A$32,000.00 in Stock

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR – Get Free Report) insider Neil Young bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($20,253.16).

Elixir Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

About Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited operates as a natural gas and hydrogen exploration and development company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Grandis gas project, a petroleum exploration permit covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia; and Nomgon IX coal bed methane production sharing contract project covering an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers situated in the South Gobi region, Mongolia.

