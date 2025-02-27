Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Emerald has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Emerald Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 112,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EEX. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

